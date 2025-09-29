Hi everyone!

Fall is here, leaves are dropping, days are getting shorter and… a new small Tower Factory update is rolling out! 🍂

Also, the Steam Autumn Sale is live this week with 20% off. If you don’t own the game yet (or want to gift it), now’s the perfect time!

I know many of you are waiting for version 0.4. It’ll bring 2 new levels in a brand-new biome with its own unique mechanic, 9 new enemies, 2 new bosses, and 2 new gameplay mechanics to unlock. I can’t give you a fixed date yet, but my goal is to have it ready in about three weeks. I’m working hard to make it happen!

In the meantime, today’s v0.3.4 includes a new Tier-1 tower and a bunch of balance, map-gen, and QoL improvements I think you’ll like (details below).

As always, you’re invited to join the official Discord to keep up with news, help shape development, and chat with other Tower Factory players (there’s activity every day!). And even if I don’t always reply right away, I read the Steam forums daily.

That’s all for now! Enjoy the new mini-update and the Autumn Sale!

Gius Caminiti

CHANGELOG

· New tower: Mushroom Cannon! Tier-1 tower strong against shields.

· Some towers now have a default target priority setup to help new players (you can still change it, just like before).

· Slightly lowered the difficulty of levels 3 and 4.

· Adjusted the price of the Rockets tower so it no longer costs Reinforced Planks but Gears.

· Reduced and tweaked the price of Eye of Light.

· Reduced and tweaked the price of Light Flower.

· Reduced the Burn stacks applied by the Incendiary Catapult’s area.

· Increased the distance from the map edge to the back of the Light Tower.

· Added small iron nodes near the Light Tower in level 3 to make iron easier to find early on.

· Improved fog detection. Now you can build on tiles that are slightly in the fog.

· Magic Gems are now sorted by type and level.

· The number of obelisks per level is now much more consistent (2 in level 1; 3 in levels 2 and 3; and 4 in level 4).

· It’s now much less likely that all obelisks are the same type.

· Added more variety to the shapes of the enemy path.