Hello everyone! We're thrilled to roll out the 1.2.0 update, packed with gameplay optimizations and fresh content. The main focus this time is balancing the [Super Growth] Set!
Moving forward, we'll keep introducing new features and fine-tuning the balance. A huge thanks to all of you for supporting our two-person team!
Additions
New Plant: [Grandpa Mushroom]
New Harsh Years Effect: Added visual prompt for [Handcuffs] when active
New Starting Effect: [Open a 12-Card Choice Pack]
Added lock mechanism for cards that cause HP loss leading to death; these cards cannot be played when HP is insufficient
Added a hidden achievement
Optimizations
Fixed stuttering caused by large harvests in a short time
Improved performance of gold coin display
Enhanced overall game performance
Optimized card-adding effects: When the hand is full, new cards (e.g., [Tangy Leaf]) are now placed in [the Bag]
Improved display of repeatable trinkets, which now stack visually
Adjustments
Harsh Years [Complete Exhaustion] no longer appears in the [Magiorange] set
Slightly increased the number of [Moon Meteors] generated by [Descent]
Increased [Soaring Bamboo] rarity to Red
Increased the number of actions required for [Soaring Bamboo] to spawn a [Panda]
Slightly increased [Bamboo Grove]’s harvest gold and growth cycle
Slightly reduced the activation count for [Bamboo Rain]
Slightly reduced the initial gold gained from [Panda]
Adjusted the effect of [Full Gift]
Slightly reduced the required actions for [Time Bureau Mission]
Lowered [Fuse Factory] rarity to White
Increased gold acquisition efficiency for [Boom-Boom King Bloom]
Slightly reduced [Boom-Boom King Bloom]’s growth cycle and increased its harvest gold
Slightly reduced [Fuseball Mushroom]’s growth cycle (renamed from [Fuseball Fungus])
Slightly reduced the explosion count required for [Boom-Boom Grass] to grow
Adjusted the trigger range and effect of [Feeding Yourself]
Adjusted the effect of [Chaos Mushroom]
Adjusted [Blank Round] rarity to Red, with a Time Cost of 1
Adjusted [Boom-Boom Gem Bloom] rarity to Red
Adjusted the activation timing of [Thorned Staff]
Adjusted the activation range of [Rainy Rice]
Adjusted the effects of [Raindrop Matriarch] and [Raindrop Eggplant]
Adjusted the activation range of [Sunmelon]
Adjusted the effect of [Boom-Boom King Bloom]
Slightly increased the effect of [Rainy Season]
Bug Fixes
Fixed issue where items nullified by [Primal Egg] could still be counted
Fixed issue where some counters could become negative
Fixed issue where [Myconet Mushroom]’s temporary buffs could be permanently retained in some cases
Fixed issue where [Myconet Thorns] did not disappear after plant form changes
Fixed issue where [Sleight 00] and [Orangey Gloves] could not draw cards up to the hand limit
Fixed discrepancy between [Bountiful Rice]’s actual effect and its description
Fixed issue where [Zoo] did not count animals in nests
Fixed issue where a shortcut key could end the turn during HP deduction from insufficient KPI
Fixed issue where rapidly clicking the next node when leaving the shop caused the UI to disappear
Fixed various localization text errors
