29 September 2025 Build 20170827 Edited 29 September 2025 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! We're thrilled to roll out the 1.2.0 update, packed with gameplay optimizations and fresh content. The main focus this time is balancing the [Super Growth] Set!

Moving forward, we'll keep introducing new features and fine-tuning the balance. A huge thanks to all of you for supporting our two-person team!

Additions

  1. New Plant: [Grandpa Mushroom]

  2. New Harsh Years Effect: Added visual prompt for [Handcuffs] when active

  3. New Starting Effect: [Open a 12-Card Choice Pack]

  4. Added lock mechanism for cards that cause HP loss leading to death; these cards cannot be played when HP is insufficient

  5. Added a hidden achievement

Optimizations

  1. Fixed stuttering caused by large harvests in a short time

  2. Improved performance of gold coin display

  3. Enhanced overall game performance

  4. Optimized card-adding effects: When the hand is full, new cards (e.g., [Tangy Leaf]) are now placed in [the Bag]

  5. Improved display of repeatable trinkets, which now stack visually

Adjustments

  1. Harsh Years [Complete Exhaustion] no longer appears in the [Magiorange] set

  2. Slightly increased the number of [Moon Meteors] generated by [Descent]

  3. Increased [Soaring Bamboo] rarity to Red

  4. Increased the number of actions required for [Soaring Bamboo] to spawn a [Panda]

  5. Slightly increased [Bamboo Grove]’s harvest gold and growth cycle

  6. Slightly reduced the activation count for [Bamboo Rain]

  7. Slightly reduced the initial gold gained from [Panda]

  8. Adjusted the effect of [Full Gift]

  9. Slightly reduced the required actions for [Time Bureau Mission]

  10. Lowered [Fuse Factory] rarity to White

  11. Increased gold acquisition efficiency for [Boom-Boom King Bloom]

  12. Slightly reduced [Boom-Boom King Bloom]’s growth cycle and increased its harvest gold

  13. Slightly reduced [Fuseball Mushroom]’s growth cycle (renamed from [Fuseball Fungus])

  14. Slightly reduced the explosion count required for [Boom-Boom Grass] to grow

  15. Adjusted the trigger range and effect of [Feeding Yourself]

  16. Adjusted the effect of [Chaos Mushroom]

  17. Adjusted [Blank Round] rarity to Red, with a Time Cost of 1

  18. Adjusted [Boom-Boom Gem Bloom] rarity to Red

  19. Adjusted the activation timing of [Thorned Staff]

  20. Adjusted the activation range of [Rainy Rice]

  21. Adjusted the effects of [Raindrop Matriarch] and [Raindrop Eggplant]

  22. Adjusted the activation range of [Sunmelon]

  23. Adjusted the effect of [Boom-Boom King Bloom]

  24. Slightly increased the effect of [Rainy Season]

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed issue where items nullified by [Primal Egg] could still be counted

  2. Fixed issue where some counters could become negative

  3. Fixed issue where [Myconet Mushroom]’s temporary buffs could be permanently retained in some cases

  4. Fixed issue where [Myconet Thorns] did not disappear after plant form changes

  5. Fixed issue where [Sleight 00] and [Orangey Gloves] could not draw cards up to the hand limit

  6. Fixed discrepancy between [Bountiful Rice]’s actual effect and its description

  7. Fixed issue where [Zoo] did not count animals in nests

  8. Fixed issue where a shortcut key could end the turn during HP deduction from insufficient KPI

  9. Fixed issue where rapidly clicking the next node when leaving the shop caused the UI to disappear

  10. Fixed various localization text errors

