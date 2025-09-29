Hello everyone! We're thrilled to roll out the 1.2.0 update, packed with gameplay optimizations and fresh content. The main focus this time is balancing the [Super Growth] Set!

Moving forward, we'll keep introducing new features and fine-tuning the balance. A huge thanks to all of you for supporting our two-person team!

Additions

New Plant: [Grandpa Mushroom] New Harsh Years Effect: Added visual prompt for [Handcuffs] when active New Starting Effect: [Open a 12-Card Choice Pack] Added lock mechanism for cards that cause HP loss leading to death; these cards cannot be played when HP is insufficient Added a hidden achievement

Optimizations

Fixed stuttering caused by large harvests in a short time Improved performance of gold coin display Enhanced overall game performance Optimized card-adding effects: When the hand is full, new cards (e.g., [Tangy Leaf]) are now placed in [the Bag] Improved display of repeatable trinkets, which now stack visually

Adjustments

Harsh Years [Complete Exhaustion] no longer appears in the [Magiorange] set Slightly increased the number of [Moon Meteors] generated by [Descent] Increased [Soaring Bamboo] rarity to Red Increased the number of actions required for [Soaring Bamboo] to spawn a [Panda] Slightly increased [Bamboo Grove]’s harvest gold and growth cycle Slightly reduced the activation count for [Bamboo Rain] Slightly reduced the initial gold gained from [Panda] Adjusted the effect of [Full Gift] Slightly reduced the required actions for [Time Bureau Mission] Lowered [Fuse Factory] rarity to White Increased gold acquisition efficiency for [Boom-Boom King Bloom] Slightly reduced [Boom-Boom King Bloom]’s growth cycle and increased its harvest gold Slightly reduced [Fuseball Mushroom]’s growth cycle (renamed from [Fuseball Fungus]) Slightly reduced the explosion count required for [Boom-Boom Grass] to grow Adjusted the trigger range and effect of [Feeding Yourself] Adjusted the effect of [Chaos Mushroom] Adjusted [Blank Round] rarity to Red, with a Time Cost of 1 Adjusted [Boom-Boom Gem Bloom] rarity to Red Adjusted the activation timing of [Thorned Staff] Adjusted the activation range of [Rainy Rice] Adjusted the effects of [Raindrop Matriarch] and [Raindrop Eggplant] Adjusted the activation range of [Sunmelon] Adjusted the effect of [Boom-Boom King Bloom] Slightly increased the effect of [Rainy Season]

Bug Fixes