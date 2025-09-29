 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20170746
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes


  • Made leaderboard submission more reliable
  • Removed debug output when hovering over opponents


Known Issues


  • Trophies sometimes don’t fly to their target position
  • Tiles are sorted weirdly when discarded by enemy action/tile action

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3976061
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3976062
  • Loading history…
