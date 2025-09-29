 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20170708
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone! Today we attempted to fix a crash that could occur on the character selection screen. We also addressed the following two issues:
1. Multi-phase Spell Cards unexpectedly skipping intermediate phases.
2. Abnormal score deductions on the stage result screen.

*We are preparing new Challenge options and the Ultra difficulty, and we have begun deleting/revising character lines that received poor feedback. Please give us some time—we believe we can deliver a more satisfying experience!

