Hello everyone! Today we attempted to fix a crash that could occur on the character selection screen. We also addressed the following two issues:
1. Multi-phase Spell Cards unexpectedly skipping intermediate phases.
2. Abnormal score deductions on the stage result screen.
*We are preparing new Challenge options and the Ultra difficulty, and we have begun deleting/revising character lines that received poor feedback. Please give us some time—we believe we can deliver a more satisfying experience!
September 29, 2025 — Day 5 Update Notice
Update notes via Steam Community
