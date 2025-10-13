 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20170622 Edited 13 October 2025 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

New Level just arrived at Procedural Generation!

Electrical Station Joins Procedural Generation

The dark, industrial halls of the Electrical Station are now part of the rotation in Procedural Mode. Every run will feel fresh and unpredictable as layouts shift and new dangers lurk around every corner.

🌡️ Temperature Variation Mechanic

This update also brings a new feature: room temperatures. These conditions affect how you and your team navigate, survive, and plan your next move.

🎮 Launch crash fixed

The new update also fixes the NetDriverListenFailure issue that was sometimes happening at launching the game, caused by a particular game file. The new launcher gets rid of it at launch.

💬 As Always, I Need Your Feedback!

Let me know how it plays for you, what works, and what needs tweaking. Post your thoughts on the Steam forums, or join the Backrooms Media Discord server!

🤝 Join the Community!

If you’d like to talk about the game, report bugs, or just hang out with other players, join the Backrooms Media Discord server! Your feedback is incredibly important in shaping the game, and I always appreciate hearing from you! Looking forward to sharing more info soon!

Thank you all for the continued support and for being part of this journey!

— Patrik

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2714971
