29 September 2025 Build 20170612 Edited 29 September 2025 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings fresh features, mysterious anomalies, and important bug fixes to Astrosphere:

New

  • Damage Numbers in Combat
    You can now see the damage dealt during battles, giving you better clarity and tactical control.

  • Sector Anomalies
    Unstable anomalies can now appear within sectors, transporting your ship to random locations inside the same sector.
    Since they are unstable phenomena, they will spawn differently each time you enter the same sector.

Update

  • Several minor improvements to weapon systems for smoother and more balanced combat.

Bugfix

  • Fixed a laser issue where the beam remained visible after firing.

