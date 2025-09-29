This update brings fresh features, mysterious anomalies, and important bug fixes to Astrosphere:
New
Damage Numbers in Combat
You can now see the damage dealt during battles, giving you better clarity and tactical control.
Sector Anomalies
Unstable anomalies can now appear within sectors, transporting your ship to random locations inside the same sector.
Since they are unstable phenomena, they will spawn differently each time you enter the same sector.
Update
Several minor improvements to weapon systems for smoother and more balanced combat.
Bugfix
Fixed a laser issue where the beam remained visible after firing.
Changed files in this update