Dust Raiders v1.2.0 – Choose Your Path

Greetings, Raiders,

The wasteland is vast, unforgiving, and full of stories waiting to be written. With update v1.2.0, we are giving you more freedom than ever before to decide how you want to survive it. Starting a new game, you can now choose between three distinct playstyles, each shaping your journey in a different way:

▸ Dust Raiders

The original, balanced experience. A mix of combat, trade, and survival that captures the harsh but fair rules of the wasteland.

▸ Warpath

For those who live for battle. Enemies are deadlier and chances to escape are scarce. But victory brings greater spoils, and the costs of fuel, repairs, and equipment are reduced. This path is brutal, but rewarding - if you can survive it.

▸ Trader’s Path

For wanderers and drifters who prefer cunning over violence. Battles are easier, escapes safer, and you even have the option to avoid combat entirely. However, life on the road will drain your resources more quickly, and survival comes at a higher price.

Each of these playstyles can also be taken on in Iron Road mode, where you have only a single save slot. No rewinds, no second chances - every choice matters.

We designed these new paths to let you tailor Dust Raiders to your own approach, whether that means fighting tooth and nail for every inch of ground, bartering your way through the wastes, or sticking with the classic balance of survival.

Thank you for continuing to travel with us on this journey. The wasteland belongs to you - and now, how you face it is entirely your choice.