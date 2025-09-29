1.Optimized the display effects of some interfaces: Added special effects for cards/skills, etc.; optimized the animations and display effects of the Skill Enhancement interface; increased the text size in the Memory Skill interface; for skills with inherent enhancement effects in the Martial Arts Hall, the "+1" indicator is no longer displayed (as it was misleading).

2.Added a tutorial for the first entry into the Skill Enhancement interface.

3.Fixed the bug where the dream-heal-bottle could be used multiple times in a single turn.