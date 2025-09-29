The newest version of Harem in Another world is now available to download!



Full Changelog:

New animation for Mia scene

New animation for Kali cow scene

New animation for Fairy scene

Russian language updated to latest version

Added trophy list to the guild add on to the castle

Added some dialogue if you go see Brazila after the castle

Fixed some trophies not accounting for different enemy types

Fixed being able to talk to the head succubus in the wrong place

Fixed Kali and Ruth's relationship telling you to progress each others

Fixed desert iron being inaccessible

Fixed visual corruption on teleporter in throne room

Fixed exiting tavern after Mia's shop incident

Fixed statues listed as wrong locations

Fixed glitch when returning to throne room where you could get stuck

Fixed multiple collision errors in undercity area

Fixed talking to Sasha could get her image stuck on screen