The newest version of Harem in Another world is now available to download!
Full Changelog:
New animation for Mia scene
New animation for Kali cow scene
New animation for Fairy scene
Russian language updated to latest version
Added trophy list to the guild add on to the castle
Added some dialogue if you go see Brazila after the castle
Fixed some trophies not accounting for different enemy types
Fixed being able to talk to the head succubus in the wrong place
Fixed Kali and Ruth's relationship telling you to progress each others
Fixed desert iron being inaccessible
Fixed visual corruption on teleporter in throne room
Fixed exiting tavern after Mia's shop incident
Fixed statues listed as wrong locations
Fixed glitch when returning to throne room where you could get stuck
Fixed multiple collision errors in undercity area
Fixed talking to Sasha could get her image stuck on screen
Various spelling, grammar fixes
Changed files in this update