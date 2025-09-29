 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20170555 Edited 29 September 2025 – 10:39:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The newest version of Harem in Another world is now available to download!

Full Changelog:

  • New animation for Mia scene

  • New animation for Kali cow scene

  • New animation for Fairy scene

  • Russian language updated to latest version

  • Added trophy list to the guild add on to the castle

  • Added some dialogue if you go see Brazila after the castle

  • Fixed some trophies not accounting for different enemy types

  • Fixed being able to talk to the head succubus in the wrong place

  • Fixed Kali and Ruth's relationship telling you to progress each others

  • Fixed desert iron being inaccessible

  • Fixed visual corruption on teleporter in throne room

  • Fixed exiting tavern after Mia's shop incident

  • Fixed statues listed as wrong locations

  • Fixed glitch when returning to throne room where you could get stuck

  • Fixed multiple collision errors in undercity area

  • Fixed talking to Sasha could get her image stuck on screen

  • Various spelling, grammar fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2419801
