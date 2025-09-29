Hi everyone! Thank you for your patience. We're finally bringing you a major update for Lunavania. We've been closely following all your feedback and continuously refining the game. We hope you enjoy this new version and maintain confidence in our future content.

Additionally, Lunavania will be part of the Steam Autumn Sale. You can get the game at a 10% discount for just ＄8.99. We hope you have a great time playing!

Here are the details of this update:

【Controls】

Reworked aiming system to mouse-controlled attack direction, with all melee weapons now featuring ranged projectile attacks. Dodge can be interrupted by another dodge, allowing consecutive dodges with full invincibility frames throughout. UI now supports mouse interaction adaptation.

【Character Attributes】

Added nine new character attributes: Health, Stamina, Energy, Strength, Agility, Intelligence, Luck, Faith, and Perception. Introduced an experience bar system, allowing character level-ups with stat points and skill learning.

【Level Mechanics】

Combined roguelike tower-climbing with survivor-like gameplay. Optimized map and room rewards. Added New Game+ cycles and a final boss for each cycle. The initial cycle consists of 3 major stages, reducing the game's entry barrier.

【Weapon Mechanics】

Added a new weapon attachment system. Reworked weapon quality system – every weapon now has varying quality tiers.

【Sustainability Mechanics】

Added universal healing skills for all characters, consuming Energy to restore Health. Destructible map decorations now have random item drops.

【Equipment & Skills】

Removed attribute-based equipment scaling and increased base equipment stats. Increased the cap for learnable skills, making build preferences more distinct. Added 60+ new skills, bringing the total to over 150.

【Optimizations】