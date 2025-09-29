 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20170449 Edited 29 September 2025 – 10:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
To coincide with the 2025 Rebalance patch, all player ranks have been reset.

The following changes have been made to the Pox Nora Client:
  • Updated text based on recent ability and faction bonuses changes.
  • Fixed a number of incorrect or missing descriptions and combat logs.
  • Added more high-resolution rune art for champions.


The following changes have been deployed to the game:

Drums of War
  • Due to the infrequency / ease of use for finding matches, Custom 2v2 games now award Drums of War points.


Faction Bonuses
  • The Forsaken Wastes faction bonus now gives a 2%/4% refund for owned champions and a 4%/8% refund for enemy owned champions.


Abilities
  • Champions created by the abilities Skeletal Rider, Dark Rider, Double Trouble, and Disperse now have a 0 nora cost.
  • Copies of the champion created from the ability Split now have a 0 nora cost. The original unit retains its nora cost.
  • The ability Blood Fueled can now only be used once per turn.
  • Fixed an issue in which the ability Sandbreach was not triggering.

