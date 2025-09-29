The following changes have been made to the Pox Nora Client:
- Updated text based on recent ability and faction bonuses changes.
- Fixed a number of incorrect or missing descriptions and combat logs.
- Added more high-resolution rune art for champions.
The following changes have been deployed to the game:
Drums of War
- Due to the infrequency / ease of use for finding matches, Custom 2v2 games now award Drums of War points.
Faction Bonuses
- The Forsaken Wastes faction bonus now gives a 2%/4% refund for owned champions and a 4%/8% refund for enemy owned champions.
Abilities
- Champions created by the abilities Skeletal Rider, Dark Rider, Double Trouble, and Disperse now have a 0 nora cost.
- Copies of the champion created from the ability Split now have a 0 nora cost. The original unit retains its nora cost.
- The ability Blood Fueled can now only be used once per turn.
- Fixed an issue in which the ability Sandbreach was not triggering.
Changed files in this update