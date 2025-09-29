Updated text based on recent ability and faction bonuses changes.



Fixed a number of incorrect or missing descriptions and combat logs.



Added more high-resolution rune art for champions.



Due to the infrequency / ease of use for finding matches, Custom 2v2 games now award Drums of War points.



The Forsaken Wastes faction bonus now gives a 2%/4% refund for owned champions and a 4%/8% refund for enemy owned champions.



Champions created by the abilities Skeletal Rider, Dark Rider, Double Trouble , and Disperse now have a 0 nora cost.



To coincide with the 2025 Rebalance patch, all player ranks have been reset.The following changes have been made to the Pox Nora Client:The following changes have been deployed to the game: