Here is a second update with a lot of urgent fixes and small improvements, but also some real gameplay additions ; especially the production stats of the current selection. Simply select a group of buildings and you'll see the total of what they can produce and consume (if there are enough depots to deliver/receive containers!).

We have also fixed and optimized several issues that improve performance, especially when zoomed out.

Plan B - v1.01 build 1211

Major improvements:

Display total max production/consumption of the current selection. 3 groups: factories/extractors/farms, cities (supply, waste, research center), vehicle lines.

Improvements:

Highlight items and recipes in range in the depots and factories selection panels

Improved performances in zoomed out views (especially in zoom 5, a lot)

Improved performances when zooming (sound optimisation)

Improved performances when multi-selecting, especially depots & farms

Double tab/alt to keep enhanced view

Modified some achievemnts so they show the progress in steam

Display all log in console, when F9 active

Bugs fix:

Added Ship info page

Multi selection: set an icon, and fixed dam pumps rotation & mirror

Fixed temperature refresh when loading a planet at 0°

Prevent drag buoys

Fixed issues with water simulation: it rains more over mountains, but not over underwater mountains anymore.

Fixed issue when building & dragging a factory before setting its recipe

Fixed that selection wasn't cancelled when starting a new rectangle selection

Fixed a bug that generated some ores (alu, sulfur) at a different position with the same seed, when generating a 2nd world a same session.

Minor:

Removed "DoNotShip" folder in build

The third main change is the highlight of items (and recipes) that are used in range, so you can find the one you need faster. In this example, fluorite and sulfur are highlighted on this depots pick screen, because it has in its range depots of fluorite, and factories with a recipe using fluorite and sulfur.

And here is a detailed view of the selection stats, on a large area around a city: