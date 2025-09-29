 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20170398 Edited 29 September 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Hedgehog gives cleaner, more informative tutorial bubbles - in his sleep!

  2. The tutorial bubbles are controlled by the player with a next tutorial bubble, rather than being on a timer.

Changed files in this update

