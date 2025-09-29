📋 Feature Adjustments:

Frenzy Farm in the offline version now allows multiple parties to enter simultaneously.

Added a party selection interface to the bottom bar mode.

Improved the visual presentation of the town map.

Adjusted the background image of the Dummy Stage.

The skill damage bonus provided by the Energy attribute is now displayed intips.

The search function is now case-insensitive.

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where minimizing the bottom bar could cause abnormal UI positioning.

Fixed an issue where equipment Ascension might result in abnormal attributes for some items.

Fixed an issue with inconsistent defense values for Training Dummies.

Fixed an issue with abnormal display in empty weapon slot interfaces.

Fixed an issue in The Eternal Arena where switching between different parties' Auto Challenge and Loop modes would cause functional conflicts.

Fixed an issue in the Codex where quivers required collecting non-existent Normal and Fine quality versions.

Fixed an issue where Set Vaults could potentially yield sets with blank attributes.

Fixed an issue where some class-specific sets could not be obtained from Set Vaults.

Fixed an issue where additional triggered attack skills could trigger the Crushing Blow effect multiple times.