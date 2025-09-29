 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20170394 Edited 29 September 2025 – 10:06:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📋 Feature Adjustments:

  • The search function is now case-insensitive.

  • The skill damage bonus provided by the Energy attribute is now displayed intips.

  • Adjusted the background image of the Dummy Stage.

  • Improved the visual presentation of the town map.

  • Added a party selection interface to the bottom bar mode.

  • Frenzy Farm in the offline version now allows multiple parties to enter simultaneously.

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where minimizing the bottom bar could cause abnormal UI positioning.

  • Fixed an issue where equipment Ascension might result in abnormal attributes for some items.

  • Fixed an issue with inconsistent defense values for Training Dummies.

  • Fixed an issue with abnormal display in empty weapon slot interfaces.

  • Fixed an issue in The Eternal Arena where switching between different parties' Auto Challenge and Loop modes would cause functional conflicts.

  • Fixed an issue in the Codex where quivers required collecting non-existent Normal and Fine quality versions.

  • Fixed an issue where Set Vaults could potentially yield sets with blank attributes.

  • Fixed an issue where some class-specific sets could not be obtained from Set Vaults.

  • Fixed an issue where additional triggered attack skills could trigger the Crushing Blow effect multiple times.

  • Fixed an issue where Corpse Explosion dealt abnormal damage when used against high-health enemies.

