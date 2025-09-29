What we've been working on this fortnight.

Welcome to the 21st edition of The Brighter Leek.We hope everyone enjoyed the Blight of Spores quest. We certainly did. Wor Wor Kan Lor Daniel!Looking to the future, we have some more great quests in the works, with both the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest and the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest nearing completion. Both the Crenopolis quests are temporarily on hold, but they have not been abandoned, and we will be resuming work on them very soon.Aside from quests, it has been a very busy fortnight:• Work has continued on Milestones, with Andrew focusing on the core gameplay changes (like the new XP curve), and James and Greg working on expanding the professions to cover the full 10 milestones.• Andrew began the process of recruiting a new game developer.• Lewis has started working on graphics for this year's halloween event.Translation notebook addendum: In Wildspeak, saying the same pronoun twice makes it plural.Andrew (Bossy Leek) has been working on:• Milestones - new XP curve, new level up interface, combat milestones.• Recruiting for a new game developer.James B (Legendary Leek) has been working on:• Polishing for the Blight of Spores quest.• Launching game updates.• Milestones - expanding fisher, forager, botanist, delver and chef.• Preparing this Brighter Leek.Ian (Multipurpose Leek) has been working on:• Mapping for the Blight of Spores quest.• Mapping for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.Paul (Hairy Leek) has been working on:• Milestones - new adjectives and descriptions.• Coding for the Miner Minigame.• QA testing various quests.Samuel (Maybe Leek) has been working on:• Coding for the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest.• Reading and replying to support requests and customer complaints.Daniel (Thin Leek) has been working on:• Polishing the Blight of Spores quest.• Coding for the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest.Steve (Lanky Leek) has been working on:• Coding for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.• Coding for the Blacksmith Minigame - Filtration Station.Nic (Cactus Leek) has been working on:• Graphics for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.• Graphics for the Filtration Station minigame.Greg (Laid Back Leek) has been working on:• Graphics for the Blight of Spores quest.• Graphics for Milestones - additional fisher and chef inventory icons.• Graphics for this Brighter Leek.Lewis (Sloth Leek) has been working on:• Graphics for the Blight of Spores quest.• Graphics for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.• Graphics for Bonewright bounties - the Bonetron 8000.• Graphics for the Halloween 2025 event.James T (Jimmy Leek) has been working on:• Graphics for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.• Graphics for the Filtration Station minigame.Alex (Octo Leek) has been working on:• Graphics for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.• Graphics for the Miner minigame.Joe (Crunchy Leek) has been working on:• Audio and particles for the Blight of Spores quest.