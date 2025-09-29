- Winter biome added. Some of the current levels converted to winter biome (don't worry, this is temporary)
New skirmish script added that is default at winter levels: Lich (new unit) is spawned that attacks random player and spawns skeletons.
- Ranked ladder reset, new ranked season started. This season you will play the "winter" levels, no mod (stock classic). Night "liches" will bring some additional fun in.
balance changes:
- leveled-up units (non-heroes) defence boost reduced, but units level up faster
- cavaliers' healing mana cost increased
Note: official news post about this update will be added separately.
Update Notes For Sep 29
