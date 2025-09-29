 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20170327 Edited 29 September 2025 – 11:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Winter biome added. Some of the current levels converted to winter biome (don't worry, this is temporary)
New skirmish script added that is default at winter levels: Lich (new unit) is spawned that attacks random player and spawns skeletons.
- Ranked ladder reset, new ranked season started. This season you will play the "winter" levels, no mod (stock classic). Night "liches" will bring some additional fun in.

balance changes:
- leveled-up units (non-heroes) defence boost reduced, but units level up faster
- cavaliers' healing mana cost increased

Note: official news post about this update will be added separately.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3338951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link