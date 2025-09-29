 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Monster Hunter Wilds Megabonk Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20170322 Edited 30 September 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We could not fit Pet Shop with previous "Claws and Customization" Patch, so here is another patch to patch that patch!

Major gameplay changes:

  • Pet Shop Opens! Customize your Godbeast with various accessories, increasing your beast's combat capabilities. And make them look cute~!

  • ScissorPaw is now voiced by talented cosplayer - Emberwolf!

Smaller changes and bugfixes:

  • Fixed another set of issues preventing player from loading the game. Some could still survive, so send us your broken saves please!

  • Fixed localization for perk categories.

  • Add limit to the amount of creatures Beast Tamer can have tamed at the same time. Now single Beast Tamer can have "only" 5 creatures tamed.

  • Improved look of water waves.

  • Added special graves for plant-based enemies.

  • Gave Pebbles and Manjaro it's own set of emoticons.

  • Adjusted location where units are paying taxes - now they will pay in their own homes instead directly in the castle.

  • Slightly adjusted duels rate.

  • Picked up fallen monuments.

Join the GOLD GOLD ADVENTURE GOLD Discord for more frequent Dev updates:

Join Us On Discord!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3133651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link