We could not fit Pet Shop with previous "Claws and Customization" Patch, so here is another patch to patch that patch!

Major gameplay changes:

Pet Shop Opens! Customize your Godbeast with various accessories, increasing your beast's combat capabilities. And make them look cute~!

ScissorPaw is now voiced by talented cosplayer - Emberwolf!

Smaller changes and bugfixes:

Fixed another set of issues preventing player from loading the game. Some could still survive, so send us your broken saves please!

Fixed localization for perk categories.

Add limit to the amount of creatures Beast Tamer can have tamed at the same time. Now single Beast Tamer can have "only" 5 creatures tamed.

Improved look of water waves.

Added special graves for plant-based enemies.

Gave Pebbles and Manjaro it's own set of emoticons.

Adjusted location where units are paying taxes - now they will pay in their own homes instead directly in the castle.

Slightly adjusted duels rate.

Picked up fallen monuments.

