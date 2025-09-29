 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20170312 Edited 29 September 2025 – 09:46:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added: Increase the difficulty level.
Fixed: Black screen at game over.
Fixed: Inability to select respawn location.
Fixed: Incorrect effect of [Sear].
Fixed: Cards being executed twice at the end of an action.
Fixed: Game freeze when the boss summons minions.
Fixed: Incorrect initial deck display when switching sub-pages in the custom deck interface.
Fixed: Display error of [Go Slowly].
Fixed: [Map Skill - Send Into Exile] not taking effect.
Optimized: Discard interface to reduce misclicks.
Optimized: [Sear] icon replaced.
Optimized: Descriptions for certain event texts.
Optimized: Adjusted effects of 21 relics.
Optimized: Adjusted monster animation pacing.
Optimized: Adjusted effects of some [Shepherd] cards.
Optimized: Adjusted effects of some [Occultist] cards.
Optimized: Adjusted effects of some [Heartpiercer] cards.

