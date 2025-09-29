Added: Increase the difficulty level.

Fixed: Black screen at game over.

Fixed: Inability to select respawn location.

Fixed: Incorrect effect of [Sear].

Fixed: Cards being executed twice at the end of an action.

Fixed: Game freeze when the boss summons minions.

Fixed: Incorrect initial deck display when switching sub-pages in the custom deck interface.

Fixed: Display error of [Go Slowly].

Fixed: [Map Skill - Send Into Exile] not taking effect.

Optimized: Discard interface to reduce misclicks.

Optimized: [Sear] icon replaced.

Optimized: Descriptions for certain event texts.

Optimized: Adjusted effects of 21 relics.

Optimized: Adjusted monster animation pacing.

Optimized: Adjusted effects of some [Shepherd] cards.

Optimized: Adjusted effects of some [Occultist] cards.

Optimized: Adjusted effects of some [Heartpiercer] cards.