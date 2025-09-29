 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20170225 Edited 29 September 2025 – 09:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- The “Adjust volume in background” option is removed, and the old “Mute in background” option is reinstated.
- A timing issue that caused an app to be muted, cursor unlocked, and the taskbar restored when quickly alt-tabbing is fixed.
- The custom titlebar from the main window is removed, and the system-native titlebar is used instead.
- Support for Google Play Games on PC is added, and several Unity games are fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Windows Depot 388081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link