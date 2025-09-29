- The “Adjust volume in background” option is removed, and the old “Mute in background” option is reinstated.
- A timing issue that caused an app to be muted, cursor unlocked, and the taskbar restored when quickly alt-tabbing is fixed.
- The custom titlebar from the main window is removed, and the system-native titlebar is used instead.
- Support for Google Play Games on PC is added, and several Unity games are fixed.
Borderless Gaming v1.0.20
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Windows Depot 388081
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update