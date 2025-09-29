 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20170089 Edited 29 September 2025 – 10:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

- Decreased rifle accuracy
- Added sound effect when secrets are found
- Updated extra life UI
- Improved visibility of hound elites
- Moved stats screen from pause menu to overlay
- Added shock waves to some explosions
- Added smooth turning for all enemies
- Updated various particle effects to be more in line with the art style
- Increased kick damage 15 > 40
- kick no longer damages barrels or Vertica projectiles
- Changed kick hitbox for kickable objects
- Added stamina system (This feature is really early on and will change a lot)

