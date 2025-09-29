Patch Notes: - Decreased rifle accuracy

- Added sound effect when secrets are found

- Updated extra life UI

- Improved visibility of hound elites

- Moved stats screen from pause menu to overlay

- Added shock waves to some explosions

- Added smooth turning for all enemies

- Updated various particle effects to be more in line with the art style

- Increased kick damage 15 > 40

- kick no longer damages barrels or Vertica projectiles

- Changed kick hitbox for kickable objects

- Added stamina system (This feature is really early on and will change a lot)