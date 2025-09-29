 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20169983 Edited 29 September 2025 – 10:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

No limit on waves!

  • Adjusted the enemies left screen text position to not go on top of the images.

  • Adjusted waves where legendaries and epic components are given as rewards.

  • Adjusted Slug Death Animations

  • Changed some icons for wave selections

  • Added Late game "Strong Enemies" wave with 3 star components

  • Items Can now be deleted when selected by pressing the delete key

  • Shrapnel Can No longer spawn behind the back wall

  • Cluster Bombs no longer go behind back wall

  • Added two new Wave Options: Larger Enemies and Shields

  • New Boss Wave: Super Crabs

  • Added Adjusted "Fast Enemies" waves for different waves

  • Tutorial addition when game first starts

A bunch more changes and adjustments

Game releases October 22nd!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3923801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link