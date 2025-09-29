No limit on waves!

Adjusted the enemies left screen text position to not go on top of the images.

Adjusted waves where legendaries and epic components are given as rewards.

Adjusted Slug Death Animations

Changed some icons for wave selections

Added Late game "Strong Enemies" wave with 3 star components

Items Can now be deleted when selected by pressing the delete key

Shrapnel Can No longer spawn behind the back wall

Cluster Bombs no longer go behind back wall

Added two new Wave Options: Larger Enemies and Shields

New Boss Wave: Super Crabs

Added Adjusted "Fast Enemies" waves for different waves