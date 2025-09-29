No limit on waves!
Adjusted the enemies left screen text position to not go on top of the images.
Adjusted waves where legendaries and epic components are given as rewards.
Adjusted Slug Death Animations
Changed some icons for wave selections
Added Late game "Strong Enemies" wave with 3 star components
Items Can now be deleted when selected by pressing the delete key
Shrapnel Can No longer spawn behind the back wall
Cluster Bombs no longer go behind back wall
Added two new Wave Options: Larger Enemies and Shields
New Boss Wave: Super Crabs
Added Adjusted "Fast Enemies" waves for different waves
Tutorial addition when game first starts
A bunch more changes and adjustments
Game releases October 22nd!
