1.1.1

1. New Features

Rematch: Players can now quickly start a rematch after finishing a fight, instead of going back to the character select screen. Session Win Count: Players can now see how many matches have been played and who is winning overall. The win counter only resets when facing a different opponent in online matches. Changing characters will not reset the counter.

2. Bug Fixes

Fixed the old screen shake bug that occurred during sessions with poor connections.

Goemon’s kunai was hitting much farther than intended, making him overpowered.

Goemon’s kunai could still deal damage after hitting the floor — no longer the case.

Previously, only Tomoe and Kenji could perfectly parry Strong Attacks. Now, all characters can.

Hozoin’s Strong Attack block window only worked after he had already defended once. Now it functions properly.

Parrying at the edge of an attack wouldn’t trigger a perfect parry. This has been fixed.

Characters were being incorrectly spaced at the start of matches. Fixed.

Pressing a movement button at the same time as parry gave priority to movement. Now, parry takes priority.

Fixed missing sound effects when Baki’s Cockroach Punch missed.

Updated the character selection screen image to remove excess text.

AI perfect parry rate is now based on difficulty. Level 1 and 2 AI will perfect parry much less often.

Team Duel now defaults to 6 matches.

Fixed some of Ayai’s colliders, which were incorrect while she was vulnerable after being defended.

3. Balance Changes (Nerfs)

Tomoe

Strong Attack range reduced by 40%.

This drastic change was necessary because her Strong Attack could punish even weak attack whiffs from a very long distance. As a result, Tomoe players stopped using her weak attack mixups — an important part of her toolkit — and relied solely on her Strong Attack.

With this nerf, Tomoe players must now fight at closer range and make use of her full moveset. She can still punish whiffs, but now she needs to take more risks to do so.