Messages from the Team:

[Benji] Hey y’all, Benji from the GUN JUMPERS here to talk to you about our newest update! When we first decided to do the free weekend, we weren’t planning on making another update, because most of us are working on different projects now. We just wanted more people to see and enjoy the game, but we never anticipated how massive the outcry of love would be from the players who like it. That feeling spurred us on to come back together to make the Goliath update! It features 3 new and innovative forms, a new boss, a Hard mode, as well as a bunch of new achievements. The specifics for the update, as well as the Key Art will be down below! I also have some other stuff I wanted to mention.

[Nik] Hey everyone! I'm Nik, one of the lead designers on DRACOMATON. I've been absolutely blown away with the recent reception to the game, and I'm so glad people enjoy creating weirdo form combos and dunking on Regulus by mashing tennis secondary. As someone who adores indie games, it is so humbling to see y'all engage with something we made and put so much of ourselves into. On that note, I'm very excited to announce that aside from my current projects, I snuck back into Gun Jumpers HQ to design three new Forms, each offering something new and hopefully leading to even more nonsense.

If you enjoy the update or DRACOMATON in general, I would absolutely love for you all to check out my new game Beat, Heart, Beat - a rhythm-platformer about reclaiming your lost heart. It's a weird and personal passion project of mine, and I'm so lucky to have many of the Gun Jumpers to be working on this new project, including many of the same team members behind the art, animation and music. If you like our work, there is a demo out NOW with new content coming very shortly!

stay wacy fellas

We have an official Ko-fi! If you want to support our team in our future endeavors and had a really fun time with our game, you can do so on Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/gunjumpers

[Benji] We have a wiki! Shoutouts to Bai, a member from our discord, who spent a while working on a wiki for us, you can check it out here: dracomaton.wiki.gg

If you want to contribute to it as well, feel free to. I personally use it to reference Eclipse when I’m drawing her, you should draw her too and post it in the Discord :] I'm planning on adding more stuff my merch shop, including merch of the piece for the newest update and stickers. I was gonna do it sooner but I finished this piece at Midnight and am too tired to do it right now, so I’ll mention it in the discord, or on Twitter when I add stuff.

avianben-shop.fourthwall.com

[Calex] If you're interested in games with spaceships and first person PVP action, check out Wildgate! We've been updating the game with new content and have announced plans for our first season in our developer update!

This’ll be the last announcement about a new DRACOMATON update that we make for the foreseeable future, so if you want to talk about the newest update, or want to hear when we have updates about other projects we’re working on, join the Discord here!

discord.gg/N3gSCaSX3P

[Annie] From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all the love you've shown this game. I don't know if anyone was keeping count, but we have effectively doubled the number of forms we had upon our initial release through all our various updates, let alone the other things we've added to the game along the way.

As we said above, this game will officially be going Dormant after this update drops. Little fixes may drop here and there but please don't hold your breath for anything major! It's been fun, but this has also been a trial for a lot of us. Even if this is in some ways an end, fight the good fight and then take some time to rest yourselves too. And in the space that's left, let's all make something new.

Patch Notes:

New Forms

Sharpshooter: How good is your aim, partner?

Abilities

Revolver Shot: Bullets get Hitscan bonuses if your cursor is on enemies!

Explosive Pigeon: Clay Pigeons that trigger explosions on Hitscan hits!

Mod

Bullets are stronger and faster when your cursor is on an enemy.

Evolutions

Pigeon Hunter: Chance to spawn an Explosive Pigeon on hit.

Trigger Discipline: Stacking cooldown reduction on consecutive Hitscan hits.

Freeze: Freeze enemies and smash them into others!

Abilities

Ice Shards: Shoot sharp icicles to slow enemies and turn them Frozen.

Ice Pick: Smack Frozen enemies into pieces!

Mod

All bullets apply a slowing Freeze on enemies.

Evolutions

Snowglobe: Spawns a snowy, slowing ice field around Frozen enemies.

Abominable Robots: Frozen enemies grow in size!

Yo-Yo: Sling PSI-powered yo-yos!

Abilities

Yo-yo: Unleash a yo-yo that does bonus damage on the way back!

PSI Power: Summon Stunning PSI fields around you and your yo-yos!

Mod

All bullets come back to you after a short while.

Evolutions

Rubber-Banding: Bullets stick around for a while after rebounding!

Psychic Bullets: Bullets have a chance to release a Stunning PSI pulse.

Hard Mode

Update 1.4 to DRACOMATON adds Hard Mode! Completing the game for the first time will unlock a new terminal that enables Hard Mode and disables all Modifiers for the duration of the run.

When Hard Mode is enabled, enemies will become stronger, gaining both stats and sometimes unique attack pattern changes. The order of bosses you fight will be different if you enable Hard Mode.

Additionally, upon completing a run on Hard Mode, you'll be granted new achievements and lore text based on your most used forms you have equipped. Try it out if you're looking for a new challenge!

New Boss: CANIS

Canis replaces Regulus as the boss of the Snowy Surface! Hard Mode features a stronger variant of Canis with a different color palette and unique attack patterns.



Regulus now replaces Antares as the boss of the Abandoned Factory when playing on Hard Mode.

New Terminal Entries

Earning EXP with a Form builds progress to unlocking terminal entries for the respective Form! Collect them all to unlock the terminal entries. Completing the game on Hard Mode will unlock secret entry text for your most used Forms during the run.

Form Updates

Certain forms have had their abilities and stats updated.

Construct Form Secondary Ability (Destruct Order) now spawns 4 Constructs instead of 2.

Tornado Form Primary Ability (Wind Blast) cooldown reduced from 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds. Damage coefficient reduced from 0.6 -> 0.4. Proc coefficient reduced from 0.8 -> 0.5. Wind explosion knockback 3 -> 1.5. Secondary Ability (Tornado) size increased from 2 -> 3.

Spirit Form Secondary Ability (Shade Summon) cooldown decreased from 8 to 5 seconds.



Item Updates

Fuel Leech Previous: If an enemy is over [50%] Health and takes lethal Damage, refund [75%] of the current Form’s Secondary Cooldown. New: If you kill an enemy in [2] seconds, gain a decaying [50%] Attack Speed buff.

Sharp Metal Previous: When you're hit, deal Damage to all onscreen enemies. Chance to inflict the Status Effects of your current form. New: Nullify damage from first hit in a room. When you're hit, deal Damage to all onscreen enemies and has a chance to inflict Status Effects from your current form.

Voltaic Prime Previous: Above [90%] health, Critical Chance is increased by [20%] and Critical Damage is increased by [30%]. New: Above [75%] health, Critical Chance is increased by [30%] and Critical Damage is increased by [30%].

Spare Parts Previous: If an enemy is over [30%] Health and takes lethal Damage, gain [50%] additional Bolts from that enemy. New: Gain [50%] additional Bolts from enemies.

Momentum Spinner Previous: Projectiles gain a damage bonus that increases the longer they are active. New: Projectiles gain a damage bonus that increases the longer they are active. Now capped at 50% extra damage.



Miscellaneous