Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the ground appeared black or abnormal lighting occurred in certain areas.
Fixed an issue where the Chaekgaek NPC’s name was displayed incorrectly depending on the language setting.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed an issue where the ground appeared black or abnormal lighting occurred in certain areas.
Fixed an issue where the Chaekgaek NPC’s name was displayed incorrectly depending on the language setting.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update