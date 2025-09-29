 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20169924 Edited 29 September 2025 – 09:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the ground appeared black or abnormal lighting occurred in certain areas.

  • Fixed an issue where the Chaekgaek NPC’s name was displayed incorrectly depending on the language setting.

Changed files in this update

