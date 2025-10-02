 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20169893
Update notes via Steam Community


Howdy!

Another update sighted on main street. It will bring you improvements for the shelves among other things.
Let’s get started:

Changes & Fixes


  • Inputs should now work as intended.
  • The Bank and Architect buildings have been replaced with new models and interior
  • Bank NPC can be found now inside Bank Building
  • Updated models for storage shelves. The player can now open/close doors of those shelves
  • Increased the size of container colliders in shelves to allow a better restock detection
  • Added additional localisation
  • The player now clips with customers. Customers should no longer be able to move the player around
  • Footsteps should now be audible in buildings
  • Fixed an issue where the achievement “Businessman” was triggered at the wrong level
  • Fixed an issue that same hotkeys could be displayed multiple times
  • Fixed an issue where NPC eyes could disappear



New Features


  • If a player hovers over a box with products or a shelf the info panel will appear with information of what is inside the container.
  • Added a shelf management system - look at the shelf and press the "E" button. It will open the management panel for the shelf
  • Shelves with storage can now store items inside
  • Shelves with storage now allow fast restocking items from the storage to the shelf and vice versa
  • An employee responsible for restocking will now check if there is an option to restock from shelf's storage to that shelf and use this ability with priority
  • A player can now decide what kind of items an NPC can restock (in the shelf management panel)
  • A player can now determine in the shelf panel whether there is a problem with the goods (for example, no profit).
  • Added 9 new customer types (new visuals)
  • Added a "Challenge Mode" to the mini games (Shooting range & Bakery)
  • Added 5 points-based challenges to Shooting range with rewards
  • Added 5 points-based challenges to Bakery game with rewards
  • Added an option where the player can now buy licenses
  • Added an NPC vendor to the map who sells product licenses. You can locate him and his icon by pressing the middle mouse button – the vendor is inside the building
  • Added an option where the player can hover over product containers (similar to the board in a shelf). It will be displayed what is placed on that board
  • Added an unstuck button







Please keep providing us with feedback and/or issues you find so we can investigate and fix those, as well as implement new stuff throughout the Early Access. :)

Best place here would be Feature Upvote: https://wwgss.featureupvote.com

Also, if you haven't done yet, please leave us a review, and tell us, how you like, or dislike, the game!











