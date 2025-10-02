Howdy!
Another update sighted on main street. It will bring you improvements for the shelves among other things.
Let’s get started:
Changes & Fixes
- Inputs should now work as intended.
- The Bank and Architect buildings have been replaced with new models and interior
- Bank NPC can be found now inside Bank Building
- Updated models for storage shelves. The player can now open/close doors of those shelves
- Increased the size of container colliders in shelves to allow a better restock detection
- Added additional localisation
- The player now clips with customers. Customers should no longer be able to move the player around
- Footsteps should now be audible in buildings
- Fixed an issue where the achievement “Businessman” was triggered at the wrong level
- Fixed an issue that same hotkeys could be displayed multiple times
- Fixed an issue where NPC eyes could disappear
New Features
- If a player hovers over a box with products or a shelf the info panel will appear with information of what is inside the container.
- Added a shelf management system - look at the shelf and press the "E" button. It will open the management panel for the shelf
- Shelves with storage can now store items inside
- Shelves with storage now allow fast restocking items from the storage to the shelf and vice versa
- An employee responsible for restocking will now check if there is an option to restock from shelf's storage to that shelf and use this ability with priority
- A player can now decide what kind of items an NPC can restock (in the shelf management panel)
- A player can now determine in the shelf panel whether there is a problem with the goods (for example, no profit).
- Added 9 new customer types (new visuals)
- Added a "Challenge Mode" to the mini games (Shooting range & Bakery)
- Added 5 points-based challenges to Shooting range with rewards
- Added 5 points-based challenges to Bakery game with rewards
- Added an option where the player can now buy licenses
- Added an NPC vendor to the map who sells product licenses. You can locate him and his icon by pressing the middle mouse button – the vendor is inside the building
- Added an option where the player can hover over product containers (similar to the board in a shelf). It will be displayed what is placed on that board
- Added an unstuck button
