29 September 2025 Build 20169855 Edited 29 September 2025 – 11:59:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update：


  • Add sacred item materials and over 20 sacred equipment. Sacred quality equipment can be crafted at blacksmiths.


Acquisition method: When you win a Survivor mode level and your character's health is above 95%, a treasure chest will appear near the portal. In the chest, you will randomly drop a sacred piece of equipment or some materials for making sacred equipment (if your material backpack is already full, it is recommended to consume some materials first to make food, potions or equipment).

  • Monsters recover 10% to 40% damage reduction
  • The appearance probability of dragon eggs increases by 5% to 15%


Fix：


  • UI optimization
  • Some skill effects have been optimized


The issue regarding the repositories causing the game to crash has been confirmed. In the next update, six small-capacity repositories will be added again, and the existing large-capacity repositories will be completely deleted in the future.

