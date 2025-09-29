Update：

Add sacred item materials and over 20 sacred equipment. Sacred quality equipment can be crafted at blacksmiths.



Monsters recover 10% to 40% damage reduction



The appearance probability of dragon eggs increases by 5% to 15%



Fix：

UI optimization



Some skill effects have been optimized



Acquisition method: When you win a Survivor mode level and your character's health is above 95%, a treasure chest will appear near the portal. In the chest, you will randomly drop a sacred piece of equipment or some materials for making sacred equipment (if your material backpack is already full, it is recommended to consume some materials first to make food, potions or equipment).The issue regarding the repositories causing the game to crash has been confirmed. In the next update, six small-capacity repositories will be added again, and the existing large-capacity repositories will be completely deleted in the future.