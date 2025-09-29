Update Details
- []Added a visual indicator to show the direction of force on limbs while dragging.
- You can now climb by grabbing onto other players' limbs.
[]Adjusted hitboxes to prevent limbs from overlapping with each other.
Experimental Features
- []You can now control limbs with a gamepad. The left analog stick intuitively controls the left hand and foot, while the right analog stick controls the right hand and foot.
[]Keyboard controls are also now available. You can operate your limbs with the cursor while holding down the ASZX keys.
Changed files in this update