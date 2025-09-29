 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20169836
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Details

    []Added a visual indicator to show the direction of force on limbs while dragging.
    []Adjusted hitboxes to prevent limbs from overlapping with each other.
  • You can now climb by grabbing onto other players' limbs.


Experimental Features

    []You can now control limbs with a gamepad. The left analog stick intuitively controls the left hand and foot, while the right analog stick controls the right hand and foot.
    []Keyboard controls are also now available. You can operate your limbs with the cursor while holding down the ASZX keys.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 2883892
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2883893
  • Loading history…
