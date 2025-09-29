For weeks, thousands of players have helped us polish the beta version of Hollywood Animal’s revamped Act 1, and we’re immensely grateful. Thanks to your feedback and support, the new experience is now available to everyone.





This update not only refines existing mechanics but also introduces brand-new systems, fresh content, and a reworked economy. Check out some of the highlights in our new video — but to truly discover everything this update has to offer, you’ll have to play it yourself. Naturally, it’s completely free for all game owners.





But there’s no time to rest: we’ll continue to roll out regular updates and share news as development on Act 2 progresses. Coming soon: an updated roadmap, a Mac version, new Halloween story elements, and more.



The updated version of the game requires starting from a fresh save, but if you want to finish your previous run, simply switch to the separate Steam branch using the password theancientone. There, we’ve preserved version 0.8.40EA for you.



And now enjoy the gameplay trailer:

Grab Hollywood Animal on Steam at 25% off from September 29 (10 A.M. PT) through October 6, and dive into the glamour and chaos of Hollywood’s Golden Age.