Content Patch – Relaunch is Live!

The biggest update to Striden so far has just landed!

🆕 New Game Mode: Kontroll

We’re bringing in a brand-new game mode inspired by the classic Domination modes from older FPS titles.

Our community asked for a mode that’s:

Easy to jump into

Fun without needing 20 active players

Fast to gear up and find action

Class loadout system - customize your way to play.

The result? Kontroll – a 5v5 (10 players per server) mode where teams fight over three flags: A, B, and C. Hold the majority of flags to earn points. First team to 200 points wins!

To go with this, we’re also introducing our very first urban combat map: Nuke-08, set right in the heart of Stockholm, Sweden. Built specifically for Kontroll, this map brings tight city fights and non-stop action.

We’ve run daily playtests and even invited veteran community members to give feedback. The verdict? Control is fast, fun, and intense — and it’s a perfect way for new players to dive into Striden.

🗺️ New Map for Transmit: Souppat

Our original game mode Transmit is also getting a brand-new battlefield!

Souppat takes you to a Scandinavian mountain village near the Swedish-Norwegian border. Fight through dense forests and occupied areas as the Soviet army has taken hold of parts of the region.

This map is based on a new Stronghold layout, designed together with community input. All Strongholds are now evenly spaced and placed toward the center for better balance.

Playtests have shown this layout to be a hit, could Souppat become the new favorite map for Transmit?

💬 Want to help shape the future of Striden?

Don’t forget to join our Discord Community and be part of the development!

⚙️ Gameplay Changes

Building a brand-new game mode and two new maps in just two months has been intense work for our 10-person indie team, but we’ve also made important gameplay updates to Striden.

Quick Use for Food & Drinks

If you’re carrying food or drinks in your inventory, you can now simply press F to instantly restore stamina or health. The system automatically detects what you need — no more digging through your inventory in the middle of a fight.

Auto health re gen up to 50% If you don’t have any food or drinks, your health will now automatically regenerate up to 50%.

Keep Food & Drinks on Death

A much-requested community feature is finally here: you no longer lose all your food and drinks when you die.

Crouch Height Fix

A long-standing bug has been resolved. Previously, first-person arm height didn’t match the third-person mesh, meaning enemies often couldn’t see you properly through windows while you fired at them. This is now fixed and aligned.

Faster Progression & Unlocks

Ranking up and unlocking weapons is now quicker. Our progression system is still evolving, in the future we’ll add things like: Weapon variants unlocked by playing with specific guns Unique skins and cosmetic rewards through missions A prestige system, allowing you to reset rank with a new badge of honor to show off your hardcore status

Stamina Tuning

Bunny hopping will now drain stamina, something that became obvious to adjust with the introduction of the new game mode.

Faster Transmit Matches Now Air Drops gives randomly 1 to 3 electron tubes. Decreased match times from around 1 hour to approximately 30-40 minutes.

🔫 Weapon Changes & Tweaks

With the new game mode and class-based weapon restrictions, we needed to re-balance weapons to make them more fun and competitive.

SMG Buffs

Submachine guns now deal significantly better damage at low to mid range (40–90 meters). They previously felt like a weaker choice in Striden , but are now much more effective.

Weapon Audio Improvements

We’ve tweaked our weapon sounds with small EQ adjustments to give them more punch and impact.

New Weapon: M57 C4

Say hello to the M57 C4 ! Just as you’d expect, this explosive can be placed creatively to defend objectives, destroy bases, or even strap to… unconventional carriers. Detonate it at the perfect moment for maximum chaos. Enemies can destroy C4 charges by shooting them or with nearby explosions.

.50 Cal Revolver Adjustment

Our brutal .50 caliber revolver was a little too dominant in the new mode. Body shot damage has been reduced from 100 → 85 for better balance.

Explosion VFX Updates

Several explosions have been polished with improved visual effects for extra impact.

Weapon camera shake tweaks

📣 Marketing Push + Steam Autumn Sale

With Striden back on track, featuring a fuller experience, stronger gameplay, and improved anti-cheat we’re reigniting our marketing efforts.

This week we’ll be reaching out to streamers and running social media campaigns to bring new players into the fight. With several huge titles in the same genre launching right now, we’re hoping to also capture some well-deserved exposure during this busy week.

To make the step into Striden even easier, we’re also launching a heavily discounted price during the Steam Autumn Sale.

Now’s the perfect time to jump in, help populate the servers, and bring the battlefield back to life together!

See you in STRIDEN!