A new season begins! We've brought brand-new seasonal content, made balance adjustments, optimized several features, and fixed some bugs.

New Season Content:

New Collectibles:

Entrance Effect - Azure Judgment

New Skins:

Goblin Tinkerer - Gold Digger Drill

Forest Banshee - Deepwood Stag Spirit

Frost Mage - Snowbound Saint

Miser - Grand Illusionist

New Heroes:

Sky Hurricane

Goblin Cannoneer

New Treasures:

Lucky Pouch

Tome of Sacrifice

Fool's Gold

Balance Changes:

Heroes:

Overlord Dragon God

Ultimate: Dragon's Breath damage changed from (200 + combined hero levels * 20) to (200 + combined hero levels * 15).

Frost Sovereign

Talent: Reworked. New effect: Increases Frost stacks applied to enemies by 20%.

Venomous Wizard

Talent: Bonus damage enemies take from all Poison effects changed from (10 + hero level * 3) to (hero level * 6).

Forest Ranger

Dodge tag removed.

Treasures:

Bottle Caps

Now has a usage limit. (10/12/14)

Treasure Map

Effect triggered when a skill reaches level 4, granting one copy of that skill. Max triggers changed from 4/5/6 to 4/4/5.

Moonlight Ring

Reward for refreshing a Rare skill in the shop increased from 20 to 30/35/40 Gold. Gold cap changed from 1000/1200/1400 to 750/875/1000.

Sacred Relic

Grants 20/25/30 -> 25/30/35 cumulative free refresh charges.

Pure Crystal (Removed in Phase 3)

Bonus Gold for limiting learned skill schools to 5/5/6 -> 5/6 or fewer changed from 50/70/100 -> 50/70. Bonus reduction per additional school beyond the limit changed from 15/20/25 -> 15/20.

Adventurer's Pickaxe (Phase 3)

Gold reward for learning a new skill changed from 30 to 50 Gold. Gold cap added: 1200 Gold.

Goblin Rocket

Now also triggers for players whose HP rank is not higher than the median.

Optimizations & New Features:

Added a new filter in the Gallery: "Locked".

Post-game results screen is now faster and can be sped up by tapping.

During Treasure selection, other players' choices are no longer shown in real-time but are revealed collectively in the next phase.

Round preparation time has been balanced.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the volume of the logo animation at game start couldn't be adjusted via settings.

Fixed an issue where Life Steal from Blade of Corporeal Attachment would incorrectly affect the original hero when defeating a mirror image.

Fixed abnormal projectile visual effects for Naga Banshee.

Fixed an issue where some players did not correctly receive Tournament Prediction rewards.

Fixed an abnormal interaction when Sacred Blast and Life Steal triggered simultaneously.

Fixed an issue where abnormal UI elements would remain if the network connection was lost during the tutorial.

Fixed an issue where screen rotation did not follow the phone's system settings.

Android Download Links:

Mega:

https://mega.nz/file/DPQAzIZC#0yeHGXE08Eu0u7hkAMUeRWG_nRL_DcEeLX1monJO9ak

Send:

https://send.now/ejvn1efolsu5

Discord:

https://discord.gg/PU9ZFHSBYD