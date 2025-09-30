 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20169722
Update notes via Steam Community

A new season begins! We've brought brand-new seasonal content, made balance adjustments, optimized several features, and fixed some bugs.

New Season Content:

New Collectibles:

Entrance Effect - Azure Judgment

New Skins:

Goblin Tinkerer - Gold Digger Drill

Forest Banshee - Deepwood Stag Spirit

Frost Mage - Snowbound Saint

Miser - Grand Illusionist

New Heroes:

Sky Hurricane

Goblin Cannoneer

New Treasures:

Lucky Pouch

Tome of Sacrifice

Fool's Gold

Balance Changes:

Heroes:

Overlord Dragon God

Ultimate: Dragon's Breath damage changed from (200 + combined hero levels * 20) to (200 + combined hero levels * 15).

Frost Sovereign

Talent: Reworked. New effect: Increases Frost stacks applied to enemies by 20%.

Venomous Wizard

Talent: Bonus damage enemies take from all Poison effects changed from (10 + hero level * 3) to (hero level * 6).

Forest Ranger

Dodge tag removed.

Treasures:

Bottle Caps

Now has a usage limit. (10/12/14)

Treasure Map

Effect triggered when a skill reaches level 4, granting one copy of that skill. Max triggers changed from 4/5/6 to 4/4/5.

Moonlight Ring

Reward for refreshing a Rare skill in the shop increased from 20 to 30/35/40 Gold. Gold cap changed from 1000/1200/1400 to 750/875/1000.

Sacred Relic

Grants 20/25/30 -> 25/30/35 cumulative free refresh charges.

Pure Crystal (Removed in Phase 3)

Bonus Gold for limiting learned skill schools to 5/5/6 -> 5/6 or fewer changed from 50/70/100 -> 50/70. Bonus reduction per additional school beyond the limit changed from 15/20/25 -> 15/20.

Adventurer's Pickaxe (Phase 3)

Gold reward for learning a new skill changed from 30 to 50 Gold. Gold cap added: 1200 Gold.

Goblin Rocket

Now also triggers for players whose HP rank is not higher than the median.

Optimizations & New Features:

  • Added a new filter in the Gallery: "Locked".

  • Post-game results screen is now faster and can be sped up by tapping.

  • During Treasure selection, other players' choices are no longer shown in real-time but are revealed collectively in the next phase.

  • Round preparation time has been balanced.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the volume of the logo animation at game start couldn't be adjusted via settings.

  • Fixed an issue where Life Steal from Blade of Corporeal Attachment would incorrectly affect the original hero when defeating a mirror image.

  • Fixed abnormal projectile visual effects for Naga Banshee.

  • Fixed an issue where some players did not correctly receive Tournament Prediction rewards.

  • Fixed an abnormal interaction when Sacred Blast and Life Steal triggered simultaneously.

  • Fixed an issue where abnormal UI elements would remain if the network connection was lost during the tutorial.

  • Fixed an issue where screen rotation did not follow the phone's system settings.

