VR controller deadzone setting could have behaved very differently depending of your VR controllers. Now it should work better, but if your controller has a serious stick drift I suggest changing the deadzone to 100% and using the keyboard. There's also little optimizations here and there.



Roadmap for full release:

-ePub support

-txt file support

-Better UI

-Optimizations and bug fixes (some rare PDF's cause micro freezes in page change)