29 September 2025 Build 20169713
Update notes via Steam Community
VR controller deadzone setting could have behaved very differently depending of your VR controllers. Now it should work better, but if your controller has a serious stick drift I suggest changing the deadzone to 100% and using the keyboard. There's also little optimizations here and there.

Roadmap for full release:
-ePub support
-txt file support
-Better UI
-Optimizations and bug fixes (some rare PDF's cause micro freezes in page change)

