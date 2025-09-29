 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20169696 Edited 29 September 2025 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Mode “Locker Hunt”

Open lockers one after another to find those hiding inside and reap their souls.

Make full use of the new special skill designed to drag humans out.


Changed files in this update

Depot 3270801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link