目前创意工坊有些玩家订阅后会黑屏。
先看看新更新的版本是否能解决黑屏问题。
更新后还是黑屏的话，可以在这里回复一下。
黑屏可以通过以下方式解决：
先打开游戏，不要关闭，黑屏也没关系。
进入下面目录，将workshop.json文件删除
C:\\Users\\[用户名]\\AppData\\LocalLow\\xbgzs\\NineAmbition\\save
关闭游戏重启。
