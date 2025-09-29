 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20169613 Edited 29 September 2025 – 09:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

目前创意工坊有些玩家订阅后会黑屏。

先看看新更新的版本是否能解决黑屏问题。

更新后还是黑屏的话，可以在这里回复一下。

黑屏可以通过以下方式解决：

先打开游戏，不要关闭，黑屏也没关系。

进入下面目录，将workshop.json文件删除

C:\\Users\\[用户名]\\AppData\\LocalLow\\xbgzs\\NineAmbition\\save

关闭游戏重启。

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1461981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link