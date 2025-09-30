Travelers of the desert,
Hi! Steam Autumn Sale is coming, and our base game is having a 60% off discount. Also, DLC4 is having a new historically low price at 50% off.
We've also launched a new patch, and here the patchnotes:
v1.1.19 Update Log
A brand-new building interface: the entire building panel has been redesigned with improved information display.
Dual skill bar: players can set up two different skill layouts and switch between them at any time during combat.
New capture toggle: a setting option to enable or disable the capture feature.
Key mapping: supports freely adjusting button positions on mobile devices.
Changed files in this update