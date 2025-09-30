 Skip to content
30 September 2025
Travelers of the desert,

Hi! Steam Autumn Sale is coming, and our base game is having a 60% off discount. Also, DLC4 is having a new historically low price at 50% off.

We've also launched a new patch, and here the patchnotes:

v1.1.19 Update Log

  • A brand-new building interface: the entire building panel has been redesigned with improved information display.

  • Dual skill bar: players can set up two different skill layouts and switch between them at any time during combat.

  • New capture toggle: a setting option to enable or disable the capture feature.

  • Key mapping: supports freely adjusting button positions on mobile devices.

