Steam Deck Verified

Fantastic news because after a few small tweaks MakeRoom is now Steam Deck Verified! 🎉 That means Steam has tested it out and confirmed that the game runs smoothly on Steam Deck.

Photography mode improvements

The photography menu has had a little makeover! Options are now labeled more clearly, and color filters now have names so you can more easily keep track of your favorites. Plus, there's a brand new effect that gives your scenes a hand-painted look!

New items

There's also some new items like two gamepads and a bunch of planks in custom mode perfect for making chairs. Do you have suggestions for additional items? Feel free to leave a comment!

The Steam Workshop now has over 5,000 custom items! You can check them out here, simply hit subscribe to the items you like and restart the game to make them show up.

Here's the complete changelog that lists all improvements and changes:

New features

Steam Deck verified

Added 5 new music tracks

Added new painting effect to photography mode

Changes & improvements

Increased wallpaper thumbnail contrast

Refined selection rectangle visuals

Workshop title limit extended from 20 to 60 characters

Rearranged the buttons in photography mode

Replaced toggles with checkboxes in photography mode

Unique names added to all photography mode color filters

Updated the logo used in photographs

Photograph rendering and saving about 50% faster

Outline thickness now scales with photo size

Fixes

Fixed "Squatter" achievement unlocking in custom mode

New items