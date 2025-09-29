Steam Deck Verified
Fantastic news because after a few small tweaks MakeRoom is now Steam Deck Verified! 🎉 That means Steam has tested it out and confirmed that the game runs smoothly on Steam Deck.
Photography mode improvements
The photography menu has had a little makeover! Options are now labeled more clearly, and color filters now have names so you can more easily keep track of your favorites. Plus, there's a brand new effect that gives your scenes a hand-painted look!
New items
There's also some new items like two gamepads and a bunch of planks in custom mode perfect for making chairs. Do you have suggestions for additional items? Feel free to leave a comment!
The Steam Workshop now has over 5,000 custom items! You can check them out here, simply hit subscribe to the items you like and restart the game to make them show up.
Here's the complete changelog that lists all improvements and changes:
New features
Steam Deck verified
Added 5 new music tracks
Added new painting effect to photography mode
Changes & improvements
Increased wallpaper thumbnail contrast
Refined selection rectangle visuals
Workshop title limit extended from 20 to 60 characters
Rearranged the buttons in photography mode
Replaced toggles with checkboxes in photography mode
Unique names added to all photography mode color filters
Updated the logo used in photographs
Photograph rendering and saving about 50% faster
Outline thickness now scales with photo size
Fixes
Fixed "Squatter" achievement unlocking in custom mode
New items
Gamepad (Electronics)
Gamepad with joysticks (Electronics)
8× Planks (Custom, Planks & Rods)
Changed files in this update