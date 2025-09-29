 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20169419 Edited 29 September 2025 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
In this game, we used public domain classical music for the background music (BGM). However, we've received feedback that "using existing classical BGM on platforms like YouTube often triggers copyright detection algorithms."

With this update, we've added a "Streamer Mode" setting to the title screen. This setting allows you to turn off the BGM.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3700281
