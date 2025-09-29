 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20169269 Edited 29 September 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where you could get stuck in gallery mode (getting thrown out to the main menu after every sex scene) when using the replay gallery from within the game.
  • Removed the option to be able to pay for the trailer before being asked to skip the tutorial.
  • Fixed correctly referencing Vivienne when talking to Lars about the lipstick incident.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2890151
  • Loading history…
DLC 4000030 Depot 4000030
  • Loading history…
