Besides bugfixes and balance changes, most new features for this update are the scaffolding required for the upcoming Halloween Update (releasing on October 28th).

TL;DR

Companions now do things on right-click.

Added Library and a functioning computer to the hub.

Your progress will be reset, but we're working on a cross-patch solution for that.

8 New Enemies

Healing is harder, apples are now more expensive, and the Cauldron Shop now offers more Relics.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown of the most recent changes:

Companion Actions

In previous versions, Companion gameplay was too passive, incentivizing the player to take a "set it and forget it" approach to selecting them. To fix this, we've given Companions special Actions on right-click. Each of them has their own action that improves with some upgrades and effects, give them a try!

Hub

Stations in the hub are now interactable, though some of them have placeholder, “Coming Soon” menus. The working stations are:

Library

The Library is your repository of information about characters, companions, relics, enemies, and more. You can even read some lore from the perspective of The Witch.

Computer & Daily Games

The VTuber audience and the daily web game enjoyer audience overlap pretty significantly, so we've rebuilt the C.O.O.L.E.R. Portal for unlockables into a fully-fledged computer system.

We're starting with a simple web browser with a couple of daily games you can play for Ectoplasm, which can be used to unlock characters, skins, companions, and weapons. More web games to come soon!

Notice about Saving and Loading

Downloading this update means losing your current progress, but we intend to fix this happening every update before the year ends.

New Enemies

This update features 8 new enemies. These are:

Gray Grunt: An extraterrestrial invader with a tremendous headache.

Hula Demon: A static enemy that shoots expanding energy rings.

Jersey Devil: An unrelenting stallion that rams through both the player and enemies.

Siren: An enchanting enemy that draws you toward her.

Drone Operator & Alien Drone: A more advanced invader from the stars. Their drone can only be destroyed by killing the operator.

Firebrand: A demoness with six arms and even more fireballs.

Giant Flaming Skull: A greater version of the classic enemy.

Kappa: A slow, lumbering giant that flies by every so often.

Difficulty Scaling and Healing

We're working behind the scenes to revamp the way shops and relic acquisition work, but for this patch. we've made some changes to limit the "apple snowballing" that we've seen these past patches.

Lentil Soup is now much more rare.

Random relic drops from enemies are now more rare.

The Cauldron window between nights now offers 3 apples plus 3 random relics.

You can only buy any one item from the Cauldron window once per night.

Bugfixes

The game is still in such an early state that many minor bugs won't be worth reporting, but here are some of the most egregious things we've fixed:

Pause Menu breaking after returning to Main Menu

Missing names and descriptions in the unlockables shop

Scroll views not responding to mouse wheel

Several Character Upgrades not applying damage when they should

Cauldron tooltip item description was not big enough for the content

Audio would become louder and louder as the game was paused and unpaused

Bosses got stuck before dying properly and did not let the night continue

Many missing sound effects, including companion's, enemy's and abilities

Unclear range of Upgrades and Enemy attacks (fixed with visual effects)

In Closing

As usual, any feedback in the game's Community Tab is appreciated. We'll do a round of bugfixes throughout the week, but after that, it's going back to the programming mines until the Halloween Update on October 28th!