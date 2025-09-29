 Skip to content
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20169222 Edited 29 September 2025 – 10:19:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

It's been a while since our last update. We've been hard at work on new game content, and today it's finally ready to meet you!

as usual, thank you so much for supporting Aurora Defense in Early Access! This is the first Steam title from our small team, your critique and feedback have been crucial in helping us improve the game. We've learned a lot and grown a lot from this journey, and we hope this update could bring you a fresh experience!

In this update, we offered the following new content for exploration:

  • Two new Goddesses: Thunder and Nature

  • 20 new Relics

  • 22 new Cards, including:

    • 10 new Buildings (with 4 new minions)

    • 12 new Spells

  • Adjustments to existing content to accompany the new contents

We're also working on new stages and game mechanics, which we expect to share with you in upcoming content updates, please stay tuned!

Additionally, Aurora Defense will join the upcoming Autumn Sale with the same discount as at launch. If you haven't purchased the game yet, you can wait for the sale to begin. Sorry for the late notice with only a few hours left!

Below are other changes in this update besides the new content:

Goddess Leveling

  • Reduced the XP required to level up Goddesses

  • Reworked Goddess level-up unlocks: removed pure numeric stat upgrades, they now unlock Relics and Cards

UI

  • You can now back out from the Shop's Card Removal screen without spending Gold

  • New effects when gaining Gold or Crystal

  • Casting spells and constructing buildings now highlights the affected tiles

  • Indicators for Spell and Building range now more closely match the actual effective area

Bug Fixes & Optimization

  • Slightly optimized rendering and battle performance

  • Fixed an issue where some units would remain on the battlefield after starting a new Act

Changed files in this update

