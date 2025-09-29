Hello everyone!

It's been a while since our last update. We've been hard at work on new game content, and today it's finally ready to meet you!

as usual, thank you so much for supporting Aurora Defense in Early Access! This is the first Steam title from our small team, your critique and feedback have been crucial in helping us improve the game. We've learned a lot and grown a lot from this journey, and we hope this update could bring you a fresh experience!

In this update, we offered the following new content for exploration:

Two new Goddesses: Thunder and Nature

20 new Relics

22 new Cards, including: 10 new Buildings (with 4 new minions) 12 new Spells

Adjustments to existing content to accompany the new contents

We're also working on new stages and game mechanics, which we expect to share with you in upcoming content updates, please stay tuned!

Additionally, Aurora Defense will join the upcoming Autumn Sale with the same discount as at launch. If you haven't purchased the game yet, you can wait for the sale to begin. Sorry for the late notice with only a few hours left!

Below are other changes in this update besides the new content:

Goddess Leveling

Reduced the XP required to level up Goddesses

Reworked Goddess level-up unlocks: removed pure numeric stat upgrades, they now unlock Relics and Cards

UI

You can now back out from the Shop's Card Removal screen without spending Gold

New effects when gaining Gold or Crystal

Casting spells and constructing buildings now highlights the affected tiles

Indicators for Spell and Building range now more closely match the actual effective area

Bug Fixes & Optimization