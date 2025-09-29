 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20169194 Edited 29 September 2025 – 09:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Another Ronza patch with some bugs fixing!

1- a new counter for asked questions in the quiz where added.
2- fixed a bug where mic detection won't work in the second night.
3- fixed a bug where Belly's sound cue wouldn't work randomly.
4- Space Invaders chicken egg spawn rate was reduced(AGAIN).

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 4005521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link