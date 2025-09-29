Another Ronza patch with some bugs fixing!
1- a new counter for asked questions in the quiz where added.
2- fixed a bug where mic detection won't work in the second night.
3- fixed a bug where Belly's sound cue wouldn't work randomly.
4- Space Invaders chicken egg spawn rate was reduced(AGAIN).
Ronza Patch 3!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 4005521
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update