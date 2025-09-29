 Skip to content
29 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

🌾 Hey everyone! It’s been a while!

Another Farm Roguelike: Rebirth just got a fresh update packed with new characters, music, and quality-of-life improvements. Check out what’s new and what we’ve fixed below:

New updates:

  • Rotated buildings now have a different sprite

  • Added the ability to hold LMB while cooking to quickly cook large amounts of food

  • 4 New Characters:

– Arcanist

– Trickster

– Wishmaker

– Craftsman

  • Added a button in-game that links directly to Patch Notes

  • 5 New BGMs

Bug Fixes:

  • The “borderless” label in the options menu has been corrected

  • If you hold an item in hand and level up, the item is now returned to the inventory

  • Selling a consumable with RMB no longer consumes one

  • In the “Trapped Lands” challenge, the “locked” indicator now displays correctly on all after unlocking 3 lands

  • The Bard’s border now displays correctly

  • Fixed a bug that caused the Bard to grant 2× more progress tokens

  • Fish Sandwich and Golden Fish Sandwich now correctly give reduced energy based on satiety

  • Fixed how the EXP text from Genie Rewards is displayed

  • Corrected several descriptions in Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, German, and Polish

  • Ice Cream, Chocolate Egg, and Worm Stew now correctly interact with satiety and display proper descriptions

Changes:

  • Improved description of the Traditionalist perk to make it clearer

  • Improved description of the Mountain biome to make it clearer

  • Biome descriptions expanded to include more information

  • Fish Sandwich

Energy 75 → 100

Satiety 0 → 10

  • Golden Fish Sandwich

Energy 150 → 200

Satiety 0 → 20

  • Changed the cooking and clothing crafting menus to make them easier to use

That’s it for this round of updates! Thanks again for all your feedback and support, it really helps us grow the game into something special. 💚

Now jump back into the farm, meet the new characters, enjoy the fresh music, and share your thoughts on our community page or Discord! Don’t forget to follow us on X for the latest updates:

https://x.com/Zabbo_Games

Changed files in this update

