Version 0.7.6.5 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.
FIXES
- Abandon Run button was not functioning
- Power Orb item was invisible in the inventory
- Many other bugs and Fixes
This patch includes some new content that we are actively working towards. It is also missing some localization for the new content. We thank you for your patience!
