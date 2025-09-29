 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20169070 Edited 29 September 2025 – 08:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 0.7.6.5 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.

FIXES
- Abandon Run button was not functioning
- Power Orb item was invisible in the inventory
- Many other bugs and Fixes

This patch includes some new content that we are actively working towards. It is also missing some localization for the new content. We thank you for your patience!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3532721
Linux 64-bit Depot 3532722
