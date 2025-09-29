 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20169027 Edited 29 September 2025 – 08:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Characters

- Thonk
- Starlet

New Boss

- Robby Longfinger

New Claws

- Slingshot

New Items

- Glass Breaker
- Discoball
- Diamond
- Lucky Hat
- Lucky Sword
- Lucky Potion
- Lucky Shield

New Perks

- Brute Force
- Lucky Devil

New Features

- Added rare shiny enemies that have a small chance to spawn and drop some coins when defeated
- New Stickerbook Compendium with all enemies, items and perks. Use the items and defeat the enemies to unlock their sticker.
- Items and Perks that you got with the help of a fortune token now show a small symbol

New Fortune Token:

- Lucky Token

Improvements

- Improved the list of status effects and stats in the dungeon overview to make it better readable
- Added Close button to Skin and Lucky-Paw selection popups

Bugfixes

- Enemy items removed by garbage greg now longer respawn the next turn
- Fixed bug that progress could get lost on Steam when the saving was interrupted. It now creates a backup savefile and hopefully will be more stable than before

Balancing

- Improved the reliability of fortune tokens
- Reworked Lucky Stick to use the new lucky system
- Sponges now increase their damage each time the machine is filled with liquid
- Made Deep Cuts perk stackable
- Doubled the cost of the slot machine, but also doubled the chance to win, to make it a bit faster

Changed files in this update

