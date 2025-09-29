New Characters- Thonk
- Starlet
New Boss- Robby Longfinger
New Claws- Slingshot
New Items- Glass Breaker
- Discoball
- Diamond
- Lucky Hat
- Lucky Sword
- Lucky Potion
- Lucky Shield
New Perks- Brute Force
- Lucky Devil
New Features- Added rare shiny enemies that have a small chance to spawn and drop some coins when defeated
- New Stickerbook Compendium with all enemies, items and perks. Use the items and defeat the enemies to unlock their sticker.
- Items and Perks that you got with the help of a fortune token now show a small symbol
New Fortune Token:- Lucky Token
Improvements- Improved the list of status effects and stats in the dungeon overview to make it better readable
- Added Close button to Skin and Lucky-Paw selection popups
Bugfixes- Enemy items removed by garbage greg now longer respawn the next turn
- Fixed bug that progress could get lost on Steam when the saving was interrupted. It now creates a backup savefile and hopefully will be more stable than before
Balancing- Improved the reliability of fortune tokens
- Reworked Lucky Stick to use the new lucky system
- Sponges now increase their damage each time the machine is filled with liquid
- Made Deep Cuts perk stackable
- Doubled the cost of the slot machine, but also doubled the chance to win, to make it a bit faster
Changed files in this update