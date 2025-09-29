New Characters - Thonk

- Starlet



New Boss - Robby Longfinger



New Claws - Slingshot



New Items - Glass Breaker

- Discoball

- Diamond

- Lucky Hat

- Lucky Sword

- Lucky Potion

- Lucky Shield



New Perks - Brute Force

- Lucky Devil



New Features - Added rare shiny enemies that have a small chance to spawn and drop some coins when defeated

- New Stickerbook Compendium with all enemies, items and perks. Use the items and defeat the enemies to unlock their sticker.

- Items and Perks that you got with the help of a fortune token now show a small symbol



New Fortune Token: - Lucky Token



Improvements - Improved the list of status effects and stats in the dungeon overview to make it better readable

- Added Close button to Skin and Lucky-Paw selection popups



Bugfixes - Enemy items removed by garbage greg now longer respawn the next turn

- Fixed bug that progress could get lost on Steam when the saving was interrupted. It now creates a backup savefile and hopefully will be more stable than before



Balancing - Improved the reliability of fortune tokens

- Reworked Lucky Stick to use the new lucky system

- Sponges now increase their damage each time the machine is filled with liquid

- Made Deep Cuts perk stackable

- Doubled the cost of the slot machine, but also doubled the chance to win, to make it a bit faster

