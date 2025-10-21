We also subtly adjusted the appearance probability of all existing rare and very rare Moose fur variations, which should make them appear slightly more often.

Introduced 2 brand new fur variations for the Moose – Mosaic (male) and Acromelanistic (male and female).

This change will result in all Bighorn Sheep populations in the game being reset.

Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep on Rancho Del Arroyo got replaced with Desert Bighorn Sheep . The Desert Bighorn subspecies looks similar but has new fur variations.

New Great One, the Gray Wolf , with 9 possible variations.

Using backpacks should now make the player significantly less visible and loud, particularly at long range, than it used to.

The Mule Deer trophy rack in the Parque Fernando trophy lodge has been updated to match one of the more recently updated Mule Deer trophies.

Gray Wolves will now attack players more frequently when threatened.

Issues with the volume and mixing of Black Bear sounds have been addressed. Your ears are now safe from their extremely loud calls.

We’ve fixed an audio bug where the rustling sound from bushes would follow players around.

Hybrid Snow Goose trophies now have the correct plumage.

We’ve fixed an issue where picking up a deployable item with a full item wheel would disable scope and ammo switching in the wheel.

An issue with Light Brown Puma visibility in the Parque Fernando trophy room during Parque Fernando Trophy Collection mission got fixed. Their trophy should not be invisible anymore.

Fabled Dusky Drift and Fabled Milky Way Mule Deer Great Ones will no longer have their names switched.