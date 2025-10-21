New Features
New Great One, the Gray Wolf, with 9 possible variations.
Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep on Rancho Del Arroyo got replaced with Desert Bighorn Sheep. The Desert Bighorn subspecies looks similar but has new fur variations.
This change will result in all Bighorn Sheep populations in the game being reset.
Introduced 2 brand new fur variations for the Moose – Mosaic (male) and Acromelanistic (male and female).
We also subtly adjusted the appearance probability of all existing rare and very rare Moose fur variations, which should make them appear slightly more often.
Improvements
Gray Wolves will now attack players more frequently when threatened.
The Mule Deer trophy rack in the Parque Fernando trophy lodge has been updated to match one of the more recently updated Mule Deer trophies.
Using backpacks should now make the player significantly less visible and loud, particularly at long range, than it used to.
Bug Fixes
Bug Fixes Spotlight
Issues with the volume and mixing of Black Bear sounds have been addressed. Your ears are now safe from their extremely loud calls.
We’ve fixed an audio bug where the rustling sound from bushes would follow players around.
Hybrid Snow Goose trophies now have the correct plumage.
We’ve fixed an issue where picking up a deployable item with a full item wheel would disable scope and ammo switching in the wheel.
An issue with Light Brown Puma visibility in the Parque Fernando trophy room during Parque Fernando Trophy Collection mission got fixed. Their trophy should not be invisible anymore.
Fabled Dusky Drift and Fabled Milky Way Mule Deer Great Ones will no longer have their names switched.
We’ve addressed multiple issues with the dog not teleporting to the player consistently, pathfinding too slowly, and running through the water too often while on the job.
Animals
Eurasian Lynx should no longer do a “mating” vocalization instead of their “alert” call.
We’ve fixed an issue where Beavers could get stuck while fleeing.
Wolves should no longer do an unusual hop to the side after being shot.
A graphical issue with the Iberian Wolf’s teeth got resolved.
Manitoban Elk male warning calls will no longer sound like mating calls.
We’ve addressed several issues with the animal senses on Askiy Ridge. Beavers and Manitoban Elk should be more cautious, Northern Pintail and Wood Ducks should no longer be able to smell the player, and Snow Goose should be less reactive in general.
We’ve fixed an issue where male Black Bears’ mating calls sounded like alert calls.
Female Cape Buffalo may now score slightly higher.
We’ve fixed an issue where Manitoban Elk would sometimes not flee properly.
Dog
An issue where dogs wouldn’t react to being pushed into water got fixed.
Equipment
Cacciatore 12G will no longer eject an extra shell when cycling.
We’ve fixed an issue where semi-auto shotguns could skip chambering after firing the last round under certain conditions.
We’ve changed how all lever-action weapons work in the shooting range, so they should no longer have to be cycled manually.
We’ve addressed some inconsistencies with how revolvers handled manual chambering when combining hipfiring and aiming.
We’ve adjusted the aim position on the Giddings SSC 410 Coyote to reduce visual obstructions while wearing bulky outfits.
We’ve fixed the hammer inconsistency issue with the Giddings SSC .410 Coyote when hipfiring.
Several issues with the animations and positioning of the Vasquez air rifle got resolved.
Gameplay
We’ve fixed an issue where nearby animals would get spooked when the player entered hunting structures.
Missions
[Vurhonga spoilers!] We’ve fixed an issue where the Ghost Jackal in the final main story mission on Vurhonga Savanna would not appear correctly. [Vurhonga spoilers!]
Multiplayer
We’ve fixed a crash that could occasionally happen when playing Multiplayer on PC.
UI
Resolved a UI bug that prevented access to other pause menu options after opening the Codex via a tutorial prompt.
World
We’ve fixed some issues with collision and bullet hits on the campers on Emerald Coast.
We’ve resolved an issue where the player could get stuck under the Crane at the Tony Coal landmark on Askiy Ridge.
