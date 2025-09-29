 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20168982 Edited 29 September 2025 – 07:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
V 1.8.0i

Balance
  • Dad: All Alone achievement now does not count non-Pipbots Pips


Bugfixes
  • Fixed research UI sometimes getting stuck on top when exiting to main menu
  • Fixed button to return to a choice remaining on screen if you quit during a choice
  • Fixed Fishing Mastery event memory being unlocked at the wrong time
  • Fixed bug with fallback events being of the wrong type during mini-apocalypses
  • Fixed bug with World's End event potentially blocking the game depending on building destruction order
  • Localization fixes


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit dotAGE Win64 Depot 638511
  • Loading history…
macOS dotAGE OSX Depot 638512
  • Loading history…
Linux dotAGE Linux Depot 638513
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link