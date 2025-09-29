Balance
- Dad: All Alone achievement now does not count non-Pipbots Pips
Bugfixes
- Fixed research UI sometimes getting stuck on top when exiting to main menu
- Fixed button to return to a choice remaining on screen if you quit during a choice
- Fixed Fishing Mastery event memory being unlocked at the wrong time
- Fixed bug with fallback events being of the wrong type during mini-apocalypses
- Fixed bug with World's End event potentially blocking the game depending on building destruction order
- Localization fixes
