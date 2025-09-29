- Adjusted AI behavior
- Improved ping estimation system
- Fixed a bug that caused the wrong controller glyphs to sometimes be displayed
- Fixed a bug that caused the cursor to sometimes display larger than intended
Patch v0.3.3
