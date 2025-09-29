 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20168855 Edited 29 September 2025 – 17:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted AI behavior
  • Improved ping estimation system
  • Fixed a bug that caused the wrong controller glyphs to sometimes be displayed
  • Fixed a bug that caused the cursor to sometimes display larger than intended

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2421521
Linux 64-bit Depot 2421522
macOS 64-bit Depot 2421523
