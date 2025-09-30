We here at Charm Games know that we have an amazing & dedicated community. We’re constantly looking for new ways to engage with you and bring new adventures & experiences in HexWind.

This is why we are very excited to announce the Inaugural HexWind Community Challenge!

WHAT IS A COMMUNITY CHALLENGE

A challenge is when the community, as a whole, must band together to achieve a goal set by the HexWind Development team within a set period of time.

For the Inaugural HexWind Community Challenge, we are challenging the community to kill a total of 2,000 enemies and you’ll have three days to do it starting October 3.

Every player has the chance to participate and work with the rest of the community to complete the challenge because every kill counts towards the overall total number of kills from all players.

WHEN DOES THE COMMUNITY CHALLENGE BEGIN

The Challenge begins on October 3 @ 09:00 PT and ends October 5 @ 23:59 PT.

WHAT DO WE GET IF WE COMPLETE THE CHALLENGE

If the community is able to kill 2,000 enemies and successfully complete the challenge, all players who participated will receive a new exclusive wand!

But there’s more! The top 10 players who contributed the most kills during the challenge will also receive an exclusive badge to honor their contribution.

WILL WE BE ABLE TO SEE HOW MANY KILLS WE HAVE

Yes! Last week we added a new Event area to the Mausoleum. This is where you’ll be able to see the community’s overall progress towards completing the goal. * Important: The progress meter and kill count does not update in real time. It will update every hour.

HOW CAN I PARTICIPATE IN THE CHALLENGE

Participation in the Inaugural HexWind Community Challenge is super easy. All you need to do is play the game and kill enemies. All enemies kills from both the Daily Run and Campaign modes are counted towards completing the Community Challenge. The more you play, the greater your contribution to the challenge. If you don’t have HexWind, you can get it from Steam or Meta .

HOW CAN I COORDINATE WITH THE REST OF THE COMMUNITY

Join the Charm Games Discord server ! On our Discord server you’ll be able to meet other HexWind players, discuss the game & the challenge and chat with the development team when they’re taking a quick break from working on the game.

WILL THERE BE MORE EVENTS LIKE THIS

Like we said, we are always looking for new ways to engage with you and bring new adventures & experiences in HexWind. We have more Community Events planned. We’re looking to get back to doing developer live streams, connecting with creators and more in-game events like the Community Challenge.

But your feedback will really help shape the type of events we do in the future. With that in mind, we really encourage you to join our Discord server and share your thoughts and opinions about HexWind, Community Events or anything else you want to talk about.

COMMUNITY CHALLENGE RULES & REGULATIONS