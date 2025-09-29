Hello everyone,

Something is happening to Brotato in the next few months – so what’s going on?

Well, what’s going on is that Evil Empire (that’s us) are taking over the development of Brotato – while remaining under the watchful, beady, fishy eyes of Blobfish Games of course.

Its face haunts my dreams…



Why is this happening?



The Blobfish Games team would love to continue updating Brotato until the end of time so that you can keep slaughtering aliens in increasingly absurd ways. But, they are also humans with their own hopes and dreams, and they want to make some new games after spending years on Brotato.

However, they didn’t want to leave the game in the dust, and we’re huge Brotato fans, so we proposed to keep it going!

This way you get more cool stuff to play with from us, while Blobfish Games gets to experiment in their game laboratory to bring you even more cool new stuff in the future. Everyone’s happy.

Who are we?

Whassup

Evil Empire was created to work on updates and DLC for another action roguelike you might have heard of, Dead Cells, and we did that happily for 4 glorious pixel blood-soaked years.

We then made our own action roguelike, The Rogue Prince of Persia, which just released into 1.0 after 15 months in Early Access.

So yeah, we live and breathe roguelikes, and we’ve got over 6 years of ‘live ops’ experience that can be put to good use on a game that we love – Brotato.

What’s the plan, Stan?

We have tons of our own ideas for the future of the game, plus we’ve already spoken with some community members, and the first small update will arrive in late October.

But, what we’ve learned is that the best content comes when we work with as many players as possible to collect ideas and to fine-tune our own.

So we’ll start sharing some broad ideas with you soon to get your feedback – stay tuned on Discord, reddit etc to keep up to date on minor news, and of course we’ll send out one of these Steam posts for major things (social media links are at the end of the post).

However, we couldn’t resist already adding a little something in-game to mark this occasion.

Look at this little cutie pie

The Gobbler alien has emerged to gobble up all the materials you carelessly leave lying around so it can grow big and strong. Show it why this is a bad idea.

Oh and if you’re lucky you might also stumble upon a new Evil Empire themed legendary item…

Check out the end of the post to see the full patchnote.

So how will this work?



You'll receive more content for the game, more often. Simple.

This content will come through regular updates (and betas of updates), plus we’ll also be doing other things like quality-of-life additions, various improvements and bug fixes. Maybe even a DLC…

Before you say it - we’re aware that too much content can bloat a roguelike, so don’t worry, we’ll be considering each addition carefully.

In any case, everything we do will be under the supervision of Blobfish Games, so that Brotato doesn’t lose what makes it unique.

That’s about it, we’re excited to see where this goes and can’t wait to get stuck into it with you all!



Keep up the good fight Brotatos and we’ll be back soon.

Cheers,

Evil Empire & Blobfish Games



Patch 1.1.12.0



Content

- Added the Gobbler enemy that steals materials

- Added the Gobbler's Hat item + its challenge to unlock it

Fixes

- Fixed challenges being duplicated when using retry-wave

- Fixed Burning Spread stat and Damage against bosses translation in Simplified Chinese

- Fixed Giant Belt description in Simplified Chinese

- Fixed German translation for the Padding item

- Increased precision of stat gains. Getting 5 Harvesting with 80% reduced Harvesting gain now correctly results in 1 Harvesting

- Updated to Godot version 3.6.1