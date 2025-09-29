The next major story chapter is here! This update introduces two new mind worlds — Clearview and Fissure Bluff — each reflecting new layers of paranoia, helplessness, and the struggle to push forward against fear. Live through the challenge of dealing with health insurance.

Clearview

A city of conspiracies and surveillance, where lizards and insects wage battles for control. Here, truth feels distorted, and even allies may turn into enemies. Thom, the insurance agent, takes center stage — his paranoia and fractured personal life bleed into this world, twisting it into chaos.

Fissure Bluff

A broken, skeletal place where helplessness hangs heavy. The chiropractor arc captures the futility of endless “treatments” and the creeping fear of wasted time, culminating in a confrontation with your own ego and subconscious.

Combat Face 23 new units, from conspiracy wolves and sheep to quack doctors and nutritionists. Each fight reflects the strange and twisted logic of these worlds, adding variety and challenge to every encounter.

This update focuses on the main story arcs of these worlds — fully playable and complete. Side quests, world-building encounters, and additional details will be added in future updates to flesh out these areas further.

The path ahead continues to unfold, one layer of fear and one hard-earned step of growth at a time.