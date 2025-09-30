Hi Survivors,

Nocturnal Survivors 1.0 Full Release is here!

New map: Haunted park.

5 new monsters in the new map.

Finally, we have 6 legendary weapons added! Now we have 60 weapons in total.

Add new interactable object: Pyramid. It drops large amount of pickables once opened.

Add new interactable object: Sun tower. It charges at daytime. And at night it burns monsters to death by consuming charged power.

5 new characters added. To unlock them, survive for 10 days in HARD difficulty in each biome.

Add new player status upgrade: Increase all minions build speed.

Add new player status upgrade: Increase all minions duration.

Rare artifacts are removed from start screen.

Upgrades: Increase all weapons damage and critical chance/damage scale also applies on artifacts.

Redesign upgrade: Recycle weapon. It no longer transfers upgrades to other weapons. Intead, player gain tokens depends on the rarity of weapon and all its upgrades.

Minor balance change to artifacts.

Add 9 new achievements.

I'd like to thank everyone and hope you enjoy the game!

So...what's next? I don't think v1.0 is the end of the road. As I will keep attention to the bugs and balance issue, I also want to add more in the coming months but the update cycles will be slower than EA stage. But more importantly, I'd like to hear more from players to make better decision on what new stuff should be focused on priority.

Thanks again!